TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Shares of BDX opened at $264.31 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.34. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

