TD Asset Management Inc Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 455.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Progressive worth $144,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after buying an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $106.95 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $178.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.60.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $126,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,242. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

