TD Asset Management Inc Has $134.60 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 60,624 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $134,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after buying an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after buying an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after buying an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.09.

WMT stock opened at $150.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $407.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

