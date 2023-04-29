TD Asset Management Inc Has $151.75 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922,238 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 50,951 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.64% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $151,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399,467 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 726.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,341,610 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $172,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,253 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,884,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,874,000 after buying an additional 1,417,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,901,162 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,750,000 after buying an additional 980,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,825,582 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after buying an additional 903,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

