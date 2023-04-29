TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,113 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $109,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $132,660,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $52,411,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $294.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.