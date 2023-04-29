TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,199 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $88,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.50.

Shares of ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $852.60 and its 200 day moving average is $829.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

