TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $122,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $362.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.