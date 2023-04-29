TD Asset Management Inc Sells 21,764 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.39% of Agilent Technologies worth $172,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $135.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 30.35%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on A shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

