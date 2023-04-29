TD Asset Management Inc Sells 67,512 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,512 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $111,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after buying an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after buying an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $204.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.88.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

