Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

NYSE:TRC opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. Tejon Ranch has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.55 million, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tejon Ranch

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Towerview Llc acquired 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,593.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,826,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,047,593. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.