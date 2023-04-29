Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.53 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$4.50 EPS.

Tennant Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of TNC stock traded up $9.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.42. 246,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,308. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tennant has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,025.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tennant by 15.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tennant by 42.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

