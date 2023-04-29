TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Tops $205.36 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $205.36 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,151,403 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,875,002 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

