Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 77.8% in April

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance
Texas Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.
Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Community Bancshares (TCBS)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.