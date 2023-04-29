Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Up 77.8% in April

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.56. 960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577. Texas Community Bancshares has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79.

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 67,272 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

