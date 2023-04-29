Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,235,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29,254 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Texas Instruments worth $204,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.