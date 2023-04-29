Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 308,788 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.69% of Textron worth $102,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXT. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT opened at $66.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.75.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

