The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Karpas Strategies LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Karpas Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 5.4% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 2,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 101,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,656.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 676,962 shares worth $53,960,539. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.21.

SCHW stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,797,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,186,256. The firm has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.40. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

