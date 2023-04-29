The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Plans $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Eastern Price Performance
Shares of Eastern stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.66. 790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.67. Eastern has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $109.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.
Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 4.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 556,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
About Eastern
The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastern (EML)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.