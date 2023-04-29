The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Gorman-Rupp has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $33.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.72 million, a PE ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.80.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 180,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 37,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 130,978 shares in the last quarter. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gorman-Rupp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

