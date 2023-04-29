The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.90.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

HAIN stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Trading of The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,298,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,675,000 after buying an additional 135,237 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after buying an additional 403,024 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.