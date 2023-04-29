The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 662,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,019,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after acquiring an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

HIG stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $2,711,751.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

See Also

