The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,352,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.13% of Home Depot worth $427,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $300.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

