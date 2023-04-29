The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $262,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 74,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,632,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,569,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 80,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,304,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $300.54 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.