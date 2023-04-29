The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.90

Shares of The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.90 and traded as low as $38.95. The InterGroup shares last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 2,798 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut The InterGroup from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get The InterGroup alerts:

The InterGroup Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The InterGroup

The InterGroup Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The InterGroup stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The InterGroup at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InterGroup Corp. engages in the purchasing, development, operation, rehabilitation, and disposal of real property of various types and description. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The Hotel Operations handles the business activities of hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The InterGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The InterGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.