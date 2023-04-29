The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTLPO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,363. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.82. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $24.85.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.4609 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

