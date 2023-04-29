The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stake Lessened by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PNC opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.11. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

