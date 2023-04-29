The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.98-1.60 EPS.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 452,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $874.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.99.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $302.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

SHYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,839.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,911.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,852,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth $14,965,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.