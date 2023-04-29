The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Short Interest Update

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the March 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $250,007.04. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner purchased 6,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 23.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,972,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

SMPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of SMPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. The company had a trading volume of 418,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,369. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.78. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $296.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. Research analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

Featured Articles

