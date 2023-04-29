Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) PT Lowered to $670.00

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $554.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $560.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $214.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total transaction of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 394.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,110,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $563,237,000 after purchasing an additional 886,075 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.