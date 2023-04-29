ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 57.9% in April

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ThermoGenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.26 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ThermoGenesis

About ThermoGenesis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

