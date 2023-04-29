ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Up 57.9% in April

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the March 31st total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ThermoGenesis Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.26 on Friday. ThermoGenesis has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
About ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, CAR-Txpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
