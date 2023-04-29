Theta Fuel Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $308.87 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00059976 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00040087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00022517 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000207 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001215 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,118,236,998 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.