Threshold Price Reaches $0.0321 on Major Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $321.00 million and $6.89 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00027400 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018171 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,218.38 or 1.00030913 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002286 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,620,909,587.253454 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03205325 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,295,592.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

