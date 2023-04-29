Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Up 3.8%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.34. Approximately 49,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiga Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TINV. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tiga Acquisition by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,710 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Tiga Acquisition by 161.4% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 794,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 490,579 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 19.1% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 591,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 94,939 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC grew its position in Tiga Acquisition by 108.5% during the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 469,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after buying an additional 244,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tiga Acquisition by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 425,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 230,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

