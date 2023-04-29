TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Short Interest Update

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TLG Acquisition One Stock Performance

TLGA remained flat at $10.42 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,396. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. TLG Acquisition One has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Institutional Trading of TLG Acquisition One

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLGA. Meteora Capital LLC increased its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 1,367.8% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 660,647 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 268,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 173,625 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,090,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TLG Acquisition One by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

