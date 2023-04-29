TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLGY Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31. TLGY Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.35.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TLGY Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,972,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 52.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 642,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 222,025 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.