Toromont Industries Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Toromont Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$109.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$104.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$121.02.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.54. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.09 billion. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 5.3757455 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Toromont Industries Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.29.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

