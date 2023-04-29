Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $931.77

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 931.77 ($11.64) and traded as low as GBX 930.60 ($11.62). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 950 ($11.86), with a volume of 100,903 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market cap of £282.46 million, a PE ratio of 11,812.50 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 917.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 932.04.
Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware products, and consultancy services for the rail industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset visualisation and digital railway.
