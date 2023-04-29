Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its FY23 guidance to $10.30-$10.60 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO stock opened at $238.40 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.01.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

TSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.15.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,174,310 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.