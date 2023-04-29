Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trane Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.81 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,929.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

