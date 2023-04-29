TransAlta Co. (TA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Saturday, July 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta stock opened at C$12.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.04. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,208.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.6685362 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransAlta Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on TA. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.25.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

