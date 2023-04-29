TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Short Interest Up 131.3% in April

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Price Performance

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.48. The company had a trading volume of 20,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,452. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT has a 12-month low of $24.68 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.