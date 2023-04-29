Treasure Coast Financial Planning Has $1.37 Million Holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF makes up about 1.0% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after acquiring an additional 156,820 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 465,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 76,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

NYSEARCA:BKIE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.49. 11,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,880. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.78. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90.

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

