Treasure Coast Financial Planning Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Treasure Coast Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,711. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $131.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

