TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.33.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,511,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,823,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,657,000 after buying an additional 120,568 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriCo Bancshares

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.