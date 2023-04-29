TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.40-$6.35 EPS.

TriNet Group Stock Up 2.0 %

TNET traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $92.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 47.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

