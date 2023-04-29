TRON (TRX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $161.73 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion and $161.73 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,637,761,772 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

