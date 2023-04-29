Truist Financial Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $122.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.06.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $122.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,209,164. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

