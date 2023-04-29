TT International Asset Management LTD Buys Shares of 901,657 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 901,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up about 0.7% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.81% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $109,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 507,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,633. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

