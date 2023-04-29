TT International Asset Management LTD Reduces Stake in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

TT International Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,289,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934,084 shares during the quarter. ReNew Energy Global accounts for about 3.9% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ReNew Energy Global were worth $39,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,652,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 72,458 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,730,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RNW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.12. 609,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,550. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.00 million. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

