Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 23940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 56 ($0.70) to GBX 51 ($0.64) in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.70) in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Tullow Oil Stock Down 5.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
