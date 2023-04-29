UC Asset’s (UCASU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

UC Asset Stock Performance

Shares of UCASU opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. UC Asset has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.

Get UC Asset alerts:

UC Asset Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

UC Asset, LP, a limited partnership, invests in real estate for development and redevelopment in the Atlanta area. Its investments primarily consist of ownership interests in residential and commercial properties for redevelopment in the Atlanta metropolitan area. The company also focuses to invest in and develop properties located in communities adjacent to airports and/or central business districts for shared home-office accommodations; and invest in hospitality properties.

Receive News & Ratings for UC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.