UC Asset’s (UCASU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Litchfield Hills Research

Litchfield Hills Research restated their buy rating on shares of UC Asset (OTCMKTS:UCASU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for UC Asset’s FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.
UC Asset Stock Performance
Shares of UCASU opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. UC Asset has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.07.
UC Asset Company Profile
